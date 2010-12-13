'Anderson' Adds 15 More Markets
Warner Bros.' new Anderson Cooper-helmed talk show, now officially titled Anderson, has added 15 more stations to
its launch roster.
Those stations include Allbritton's WJLA Washington, D.C.,
which is one of three stations so far that will fill its Oprah time slot with the show when it debuts this fall.
Anderson is now
sold in 40 markets across the country, including Tribune's WPIX New York and Fox's
KTLA Los Angeles and WFLD Chicago. On KFMB San Diego and KBAK Bakersfield, Anderson will occupy the time slot
currently filled by CBS Television Distribution's Oprah, which ends its storied run after this season.
Anderson
will be produced in New York City and by Warner
Bros. Television Group's Telepictures Productions in association with
StrongChild Productions. Cooper will serve as host and as an executive
producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.