Anchor Robb Hanrahan Retires Over Health Issues

Robb Hanrahan, an anchor in markets including New York and Miami, said he is retiring from his post as anchor at WHP-TV, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to focus on his health.

Hanrahan, 58, had a heart attack last year and was off the air from June to November. He has been with WHP since 2010 and his wife Stacey is the station’s assistant news director and does fill-in weather reports for the station.

“I have been through an extraordinary and life changing experience. It has truly opened my eyes as to what is most important to me,” Hanrahan said. “Although TV news has always been, and will always be, a part of who I am, I know this is the right time to step back. I will miss all my friends and co-workers at CBS 21 and I remind them that I am not going anywhere. I still live in the market, my wife, Stacey, is still doing the weather and CBS 21 will always be my station.”

Hanrahan started his TV career at KODE-TV, in Joplin, Missouri, and moved to Pennsylvania to work at WHTM-TV, in Harrisburg. He moved to Miami’s WSVN-TV, before moving to New York as an anchor for WABC-TV from 1996 to 2003. He returned to Miami at WFOR-TV before joining WHP.

“It’s been a real honor to work side by side with a true professional like Robb Hanrahan,” said CBS 21 news director, Bryan Queen. “Robb is the ultimate ‘news guy,’ and we wish him the best as he starts this new chapter in his life. He will always be a part of the CBS 21 family.”

At WHP, Hanrahan was co-anchor of the weeknight evening and late news. He covered major events including two presidential elections, the flood of 2011 and the closing of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. He also anchored a weekly political news show and hosted numerous town halls.

“Robb is a great anchor, reporter, and leader and will be truly missed in the CBS 21 newsroom,” said WHP VP and GM Bill Bradley. “The positive impact that Robb has had both on our news coverage and our news team has been instrumental in our continued growth. Robb will be missed by the entire CBS 21 family.”