Analyst John Janedis Joins FuboTV as Chief Financial Officer

FuboTV said that it named John Janedis as its new chief financial officer, effective February 7.

John Janedis (Image credit: fuboTV)

Janedis, who had been managing director, senior equity research analyst at Wolfe research, will be based in New York and report to CEO David Gandler.

He succeeds Simone Nardi, who helped take the company public but announced in July that he would be leaving.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Janedis will have an initial annual base salary of $430,000 and an annual bonus with a target amount equal to 50% of his salary. The company will also grant him an award of restricted stock units worth $2 million.

“2022 will be a pivotal and exciting time for FuboTV as we aim to continue to grab market share from pay television, and develop and enhance our advertising and wagering products to drive strong unit economics,” Gandler said. “We are focused on transforming the live TV streaming space with the integration of interactive products, including Fubo Sportsbook, to enhance the live TV streaming experience and engage sports fans. John is a seasoned financial leader in the media space who will be a critical partner as we craft Fubo’s strategic and financial plan for this year and beyond.”

Before Wolfe Research, Janedis was senior VP, capital markets, treasurer and investor relations at Tegna. He has also held posts at Jeffries, UBS Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Banc of America and Morgan Stanley.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to partner with David and the FuboTV leadership team,” Janedis said. “I believe the company’s product offerings are at the early stages of their growth cycles and well-positioned to capitalize on a sizable market opportunity and evolving consumer behaviors. I look forward to helping FuboTV in its efforts to further expand its market share in the coming years.” ■