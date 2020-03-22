Analyst Janedis Leaves Tegna for Wolfe Research

Former analyst John Janedis is returning to Wall Street as managing director and head of the media team at Wolfe Research after 15 months at Tegna.

Janedis had been a top-ranked analyst at UBS and Wells Fargo before joining Tegna as senior VP, capital markets & investor relations at Tegna.

Tegna is currently the focus of several reported takeover bids and is in the middle of a proxy fight with investor Standard General, which is seeking five seats on Tegna’s board of directors.

Marci Ryvicker, who had been a managing director and senior equity analyst, covering the entertainment, broadcast, cable and satellite industries, at Wolfe, joined Comcast as senior VP, investor relations, in January.

“John is the ideal person to take over and lead our talented Media team, originally built by Marci Ryvicker, who ironically has gone to work in industry at Comcast,” said Ed Wolfe, managing partner at Wolfe Research. “John has a long history of covering the larger cap media companies, and also grasps the smaller broadcast, entertainment and live event names as well, which we believe is critical to truly understanding the current direct to consumer evolution in media. He is both a talented analyst who should benefit from his time in industry, and also a top quality person that we are excited to have join the Wolfe family.”

“I have worked at large banks in the past and they don’t truly value research, since their models favor other areas such as banking, prime brokerage and derivatives over content. Only a research-first firm like Wolfe would have propelled me to move back from industry to the sell-side,” said Janedis. “Their growth and hiring discipline has stood in stark contrast to what their industry peers have demonstrated over the past decade. I look forward to collaborating with a highly talented group of research and sales professionals and re-launching soon."