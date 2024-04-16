Amy Alvarez Named News Director at Telemundo Utah

Amy Alvarez has been named news director at KULX Salt Lake City, the Telemundo station in the market. She comes from KVDA San Antonio, another Telemundo outlet, where she was executive producer.

Alvarez starts at the Telemundo Station Group station May 6 and will report to Tatiana Argüello, president and general manager of KULX, known as Telemundo Utah, and KDEN Denver, known as Telemundo.

“Amy is a dedicated and passionate news professional who has significant experience producing and leading local coverage for Spanish-language newsrooms in large Hispanic media markets, including roles with several Telemundo-owned stations,” said Argüello. “We are excited she’s joining our talented and hard-working news team to help us further our already impactful position in our communities and super-serve Spanish-speaking audiences across Utah.”

She succeeds Pedro Andrade as KULX news director.

Alvarez joined KVDA in 2018 as a news producer and was promoted the following year.

Prior to her time in San Antonio, Alvarez spent two years as executive news producer for Tegna, based in Houston, after being a news producer at KTMD Houston for nearly four years.

From Caracas, she has also been an associate producer for Televen, a network in Venezuela.