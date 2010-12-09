'America's Court' Renewed for Two More Seasons

Entertainment Studios has renewed its first-run court strip, America's Court with Judge Ross, for two more seasons, taking the show through 2012-13.

Stations from the Acme, Barrington, Belo, Comp Corp., Cox, Gannett, Hubbard, Journal, LIN, Media General, Meredith, Mission, Newport, Nexstar, Raycom, Roberts, Sinclair, Tribune, Weigel and Young groups have renewed the show.

The half-hour show, which premiered this fall in syndication and on Entertainment Studios' HD cable networks, has been averaging a 0.4 live plus same day national household rating in national syndication. That rating is typically not financially sustainable but Entertainment Studios employs unique production and ad sales models to support its programs.The show airs on stations in one-hour blocks.

Entertainment Studios' shows also run on the company's six high-definition cable networks, which air on Verizon FiOS TV's systems. Earlier this week, Entertainment Studios said it had renewed that carriage deal for a multi-year term.

America's Court with Judge Ross is hosted by Kevin A. Ross, 46, who at 35 was the youngest person ever to be elected to the bench in the state of California. Bruce Thomas appears as the show's bailiff.