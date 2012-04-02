'America'sCourt With Judge Ross' Renewed for Two More Seasons

Entertainment

Studios has renewed its court series, America's Court With Judge Ross

for a third and fourth season.

The series is now

cleared in 95% of U.S. television markets, including the following group-owned

stations: CBS O&O, Belo, Gannett, Weigel, Tribune, Sinclair, Roberts,

Newport, Meredith, Entravision, Cox, Acme, Trans America, Griffin, Pappas,

Corridor, Schurz, Mission Broadcasting, Comcorp, Bonten, Lambert Media, Drewry,

Roundtable, Barrington, Quincy, Block, Lin, Post Newsweek, Journal, West

Virginia Media, Scripps, Nexstar, New Age, Media General, Northwest, Sainte,

Max Television, Gormally, Smith TV, and Lockwood.

"We are incredibly

proud to have America's Court with Judge Ross enter its third and fourth

seasons with 95 percent national clearance on this many prestigious station

groups," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios.

"Judge Ross is an extraordinary talent, and this show is simply

unstoppable. America's Court with Judge Ross continues to grow rapidly

as the audience discovers this very entertaining show."