'America'sCourt With Judge Ross' Renewed for Two More Seasons
Entertainment
Studios has renewed its court series, America's Court With Judge Ross
for a third and fourth season.
The series is now
cleared in 95% of U.S. television markets, including the following group-owned
stations: CBS O&O, Belo, Gannett, Weigel, Tribune, Sinclair, Roberts,
Newport, Meredith, Entravision, Cox, Acme, Trans America, Griffin, Pappas,
Corridor, Schurz, Mission Broadcasting, Comcorp, Bonten, Lambert Media, Drewry,
Roundtable, Barrington, Quincy, Block, Lin, Post Newsweek, Journal, West
Virginia Media, Scripps, Nexstar, New Age, Media General, Northwest, Sainte,
Max Television, Gormally, Smith TV, and Lockwood.
"We are incredibly
proud to have America's Court with Judge Ross enter its third and fourth
seasons with 95 percent national clearance on this many prestigious station
groups," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios.
"Judge Ross is an extraordinary talent, and this show is simply
unstoppable. America's Court with Judge Ross continues to grow rapidly
as the audience discovers this very entertaining show."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.