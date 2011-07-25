'America's Court' Cleared in 90% of U.S. for Season Two

Entertainment Studios has cleared America's Court with Judge Ross in 90% of the country for the show's second season, ES said Monday.

Television stations from groups owned by NBC, CBS, Fox, Sinclair, Acme, Gannett, Cox, Tribune, Weigel, Max, Four Points, Smith, Mission, Gormally, Lambert, Local TV, Media General, Newport and more all have renewed the show.

America's Court averages a 0.4 live plus same day household rating.