'America's Best Bites' Coming Weekends to Tribune

Tribune Broadcasting this fall will launch weekend half-hour, America's Best Bites, on several of its TV stations, including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles and WGN Chicago.

America's Best Bites will be hosted by Ted Brunson and Natalie Forte and produced by Chicago-based Oak Brook Productions, which created and produces another Chicago-based food show, Chicago's Best, also hosted by Brunson. Forte joins the show from Los Angeles, where she's worked for LX-TV, ABC Family and Reelz Channel.