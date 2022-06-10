‘American Rust’ Moves to Amazon Freevee

Season two of American Rust will stream on Amazon Freevee. Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney star in the crime drama set in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town. Season one ran on Showtime.

American Rust is based on a novel by Philipp Meyer. The series is seen through the eyes of police chief Del Harris, played by Jeff Daniels. The son of the woman he loves, played by Tierney, is accused of murder, and Harris must decide how far he’ll go to protect him.

Production on the second season is scheduled to begin later this year with Daniels and Tierney returning. Boat Rocker produces the show and Daniels, Dan Futterman and Adam Rapp executive produce, along with Paul Martino, Michael De Luca and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker, and Elisa Ellis.

“American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Amazon Freevee. “We can’t wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter.”

Amazon Freevee used to be IMDb TV.

“I’m grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make season two of American Rust,” said Daniels. “Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don’t make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It’s where I want to be.” ■