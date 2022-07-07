‘American Pie’ Documentary on Paramount Plus July 19
By Michael Malone published
‘The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie’ examines vintage rock track
Hit song “American Pie” gets its close-up when documentary The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie debuts on Paramount Plus July 19. The film premieres in select theaters July 8.
Running close to nine minutes, the song came out in 1971 and touches on rock ‘n’ roll and American history through a plentitude of allusions. In the film, McLean shares the details behind the tune. “The film tells stories of the people who were a part of this moment from the beginning and shows the point of view of a new generation of artists who are motivated by the same values and ideas that inspired the song’s creation,” teased Paramount Plus.
“Not only is ‘American Pie one of the most universally known songs of all time, it also represents a significant piece of musical history and a pivotal moment in American culture. It’s a story that needs to be told and we’re excited to have The Day the Music Died take fans deeper into the song’s making, finally put to rest the speculation behind its lyrics and hear from today’s biggest artists–both legends and future stars–who it has personally influenced,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, and chief content officer of music at Paramount Plus. “A global sensation deserves a global launch and we’re thrilled to add this film to Paramount Plus’s unmatched portfolio of premiere music content.”
Gillmer executive produced the film. Spencer Proffer, CEO of Meteor 17 and a songwriter, produced it.
“This documentary is something that will make people think, especially since so many throughout the years have asked me what certain lyrics meant or whom I was referring to, but now I finally can solve many of those mysteries,” McLean said. “Everyone from Madonna to Garth Brooks to ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic has recorded ‘American Pie’ and made it their own. So many people have their own interpretation of the song, and I love it.” ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.