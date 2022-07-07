‘American Pie’ Documentary on Paramount Plus July 19

Hit song “American Pie” gets its close-up when documentary The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie debuts on Paramount Plus July 19. The film premieres in select theaters July 8.

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Running close to nine minutes, the song came out in 1971 and touches on rock ‘n’ roll and American history through a plentitude of allusions. In the film, McLean shares the details behind the tune. “The film tells stories of the people who were a part of this moment from the beginning and shows the point of view of a new generation of artists who are motivated by the same values and ideas that inspired the song’s creation,” teased Paramount Plus.

“Not only is ‘American Pie one of the most universally known songs of all time, it also represents a significant piece of musical history and a pivotal moment in American culture. It’s a story that needs to be told and we’re excited to have The Day the Music Died take fans deeper into the song’s making, finally put to rest the speculation behind its lyrics and hear from today’s biggest artists–both legends and future stars–who it has personally influenced,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, and chief content officer of music at Paramount Plus. “A global sensation deserves a global launch and we’re thrilled to add this film to Paramount Plus’s unmatched portfolio of premiere music content.”

Gillmer executive produced the film. Spencer Proffer, CEO of Meteor 17 and a songwriter, produced it.

“This documentary is something that will make people think, especially since so many throughout the years have asked me what certain lyrics meant or whom I was referring to, but now I finally can solve many of those mysteries,” McLean said. “Everyone from Madonna to Garth Brooks to ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic has recorded ‘American Pie’ and made it their own. So many people have their own interpretation of the song, and I love it.” ■