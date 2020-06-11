Gillmer Gets New Global Position at ViacomCBS

Viacom veteran Bruce Gillmer has been named president of music, music talent, programming & events at ViacomCBS Media Networks, a new post, effective immediately.

Gillmer, who had been head of global music and executive VP, music and talent, programming & events, for Viacom International Media Networks, will report to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, who ran the international unit before getting the top job at the media company.

“Bruce is a driving force behind many of our most iconic moments in music,” said Bakish. “Music is a thread uniting many of our brands, and I’m confident he will maximize the full power of our combined company’s portfolio to bring ViacomCBS’ global music events and programming to new heights.”

Gillmer will form and be the chairman of a new cross-company initiative to coordinate music programming talent and events strategy.

He will head the strategy and development of music content for ViacomCBS’s expanded stream service.

Gillmer will also continue to oversee music talent and development and programming of music content, series and specials for ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Brands, working with Entertainment and Youth president Chris McCarthy and ViacomCBS International president David Lynn.

Before taking his international and global roles, Gillmer was senior VP of music and talent relations for VH1 in the U.S., where he was involved in developing VH1 Divas Live, VH1 Hip Hop Honors, VH1 Fashion Awards and Behind the Muis. He began his career at MTV, working on Headbangers Ball, MTV Spring Break and Yo! MTV Raps.