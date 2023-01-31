‘American Gigolo’, ‘Let the Right One In’ Won’t See Season Twos on Showtime
Both dramas debuted in fall, but Paramount Global has new plans for Showtime
American Gigolo and Let the Right One In will not see second seasons on Showtime. American Gigolo debuted in September and Let the Right One In started in October.
Jon Bernthal stars in American Gigolo, a rethinking of the 1980 film that starred Richard Gere. Bernthal played Julian, who spent 15 years in prison for murder, gets out, and attempts to fix his busted relationships.
Gretchen Mol and Rosie O’Donnell are also in the cast. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the movie, executive produces the series.
Let the Right One In, inspired by a Swedish novel, follows a father who cares for his 12-year old vampire daughter. The series stars Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer and Madison Taylor Baez.
Andrew Hinderaker is showrunner and executive producer along with Seith Mann, Marty Adelstein and Beck Clements.
Paramount Global announced it will integrate its Showtime streaming service into the premium tier of Paramount Plus, which will be rebranded as Paramount Plus with Showtime. The change is expected to take place later this year.
Published reports say both cancelled shows are being removed from Showtime’s streaming platforms. ■
