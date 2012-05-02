American Forces Network Adds Litton's Weekend Adventure

Litton's Weekend Adventure will begin airing on the American Forces Network in June, reaching more than one million service members and their families across the globe.

"We created Litton's Weekend Adventure to bring quality, inspirational programming to all viewers, regardless of their age or geography," said Dave Morgan, CEO and president of Litton Entertainment, in a statement.

Litton's Weekend Adventure is a three-hour block of six half-hour series that airs stateside on ABC owned television stations and ABC affiliates on Saturday mornings. The shows, all of which air in high definition, are Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown, Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Born to Explore, Sea Rescue, Everyday Health and Food for Thought with Claire Thomas.