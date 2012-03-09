'America Now' Renewed for Third Season

Raycom's America Now has been renewed for a third season, according to Raycom and the show's producer, ITV Studios America, on Friday.

Co-hosted by Leeza Gibbons and Bill Rancic, America Now features "news you can use," gathering stories and clips produced by Raycom stations across the country. The show premiered as a weekend test in 2010, and then went on to become a strip.

The one-hour show airs so far in 45 markets and is distributed by Bellum Entertainment.