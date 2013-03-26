'America Now' Renewed for Season Four

Trifecta's America Now, which was developed and

produced by Raycom Media and ITV Studios America, will return for a fourth

season, said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom Media, and Paul Buccieri,

president and CEO of ITV Studios America, Tuesday in a statement.





"The return of America Now for a fourth season

is cause for celebration," said McTear in a statement. "Year after

year more and more people have come to rely on the show as a guide to great

information that helps them live their lives better."





The weekday strip currently averages a 1.4 rating/4 share in

households in the 14 metered markets in which it airs, up 10% in share from

last year.



America Now focuses on helping viewers improve their lives,

by offering tips on new products, online bargains, health information, consumer

scams and safety. It produces its own segments and also culls from the news

teams of Raycom Media's large TV station group.