'America Now' Renewed for Season Four
Trifecta's America Now, which was developed and
produced by Raycom Media and ITV Studios America, will return for a fourth
season, said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom Media, and Paul Buccieri,
president and CEO of ITV Studios America, Tuesday in a statement.
"The return of America Now for a fourth season
is cause for celebration," said McTear in a statement. "Year after
year more and more people have come to rely on the show as a guide to great
information that helps them live their lives better."
The weekday strip currently averages a 1.4 rating/4 share in
households in the 14 metered markets in which it airs, up 10% in share from
last year.
America Now focuses on helping viewers improve their lives,
by offering tips on new products, online bargains, health information, consumer
scams and safety. It produces its own segments and also culls from the news
teams of Raycom Media's large TV station group.
