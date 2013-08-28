'America Now' to Air in Nine of Top 10 Markets

The syndicated newsmag America Now will hit 80% of U.S. households when season four debuts September 9, including nine of the top 10 markets, and up from less than 20% in the previous season. The new markets include Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Hosts Leeza Gibbons and Bill Rancic are touring the country, meeting with affiliates.

"We are thrilled that our growing distribution for America Now will allow us to reach those markets that have been asking for our program," said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom. "Based on their broad popularity and regular contribution to the content of the show, Leeza and Bill are the perfect stewards to bring our busy viewers news and solutions that they can really use."

WNYW New York, KOFY San Francisco, KTTV Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago and KTXD Dallas are among the major-market new affiliates for America Now.

"The dynamic between our hosts has solidified America Now as the top daily news magazine show in America," said Paul Buccieri, president and CEO of ITV Studios America. "Leeza and Bill have a national profile that has helped to grow our viewership across the county with those that seek information they can use in their own lives."

Distribution and national ad sales are handled by Trifecta Entertainment & Media.