AMC’s Sapan, GroupM’s Tortorici to Keynote The Content Show #TCS

AMC’s Sapan to Keynote The Content Show.

GroupM’s Tortorici Joins The Content Show.

AMC’s Josh Sapan and GroupM’s Peter Tortorici will keynote The Content Show in New York.

Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks Inc., and Tortorici, CEO of GroupM Entertainment Global, will speak at the conference, which is part of New York City Television Week, a two-day event Nov. 12-13 presented by Broadcasting & Cable parent company NewBay Media.

At AMC, Sapan oversees all of the company’s brands, including AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films/Sundance Selects as well as programming overseas through AMC Networks International. The exec was tapped as CEO in 1995 and led the company’s June 2011 spinoff from Cablevision Systems Corporation. During his tenure, he has shepherded shows for AMC, such as The Walking Dead, Mad Men and Breaking Bad as well as IFC’s Portlandia.

Tortorici leads the entertainment unit of GroupM Worldwide, which is charged with creating, financing and distributing properties for clients. Prior to GroupM, the industry veteran served as president of CBS Entertainment, where he helped develop Northern Exposure, Picket Fences and Murphy Brown among others. He also served as president and CEO of Telemundo Network.

The Content Show is a conference and marketplace that covers programming, development and distribution.

In addition to The Content Show, NYC TV Week includes subsidiary conferences Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo, and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

The Content Show, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.