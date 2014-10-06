GroupM’s Tortorici Joins The Content Show #TCS

AMC’s Sapan to Keynote The Content Show #TCS

GroupM’s Peter Tortorici has joined the lineup of The Content Show in New York.

Tortorici, CEO of GroupM Entertainment Global, will keynote the conference, which is a new feature of New York City Television Week, a two-day event Nov. 12-13 presented by Broadcasting & Cable parent company NewBay Media.

The industry vert helms GroupM Worldwide’s entertainment division, where he leads the creation and distribution of client properties. Prior to GroupM, Tortorici was president and CEO of Telemundo Network. He also served as president of CBS Entertainment, where he shepherded series, such as Northern Exposure, Picket Fences, and Murphy Brown.

The Content Show is a conference and marketplace that covers programming, development and distribution.

In addition to The Content Show, NYC TV Week includes subsidiary conferences Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo, and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

The Content Show, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.