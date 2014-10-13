AMC’s Sapan to Keynote The Content Show #TCS

GroupM’s Tortorici Joins The Content Show #TCS

AMC Networks’ president and CEO Josh Sapan is set to keynote The Content Show in New York.

Sapan, who has helmed AMC since 1995, will speak at the conference, which is a new feature of New York City Television Week, a two-day event Nov. 12-13 presented by Broadcasting & Cable parent company NewBay Media.

At AMC, Sapan is responsible for the company’s entertainment brands, including AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films/Sundance Selects as well as AMC Networks International. The exec led the company’s 2011 spin-off from Cablevision Systems Corporation. During his tenure, he has helped develop a number of shows, such as AMC’s The Walking Dead, Mad Men and Breaking Bad, SundanceTV’s Rectify and Top of the Lake, and IFC’s Portlandia.

The Content Show is a conference and marketplace that covers programming, development and distribution.

In addition to The Content Show, NYC TV Week includes subsidiary conferences Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo, and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

The Content Show, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.