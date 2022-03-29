AMC Promotes Sylvia George to Exec VP, Performance Marketing

With the company’s targeted streaming services growing, AMC Networks promoted the head of its performance marketing team, Sylvia George, to executive VP of performance marketing from senior VP.

AMC also said it hired Brian Swarth as senior VP of subscriber engagement and product marketing, a new position, Swarth had been head of podcast marketing for Audacy, including its Cadence 13 and Pineapple Street Studios units.

The AMC Networks performance marketing group helps sign up subscribers for the company’s streaming services, which serves more than 9 million customers across AMC Plus, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the newly acquired anime streaming service, HiDive

“Performance marketing is a critical function as we seek to continue to grow our portfolio of targeted streaming services and extend our position as the worldwide leader in targeted streaming,” said Miquel Penella, president of AMC’s streaming services.

"I have worked with Sylvia for many years and she is a talented, creative and highly analytical executive who is the perfect leader for this very important team. We are pleased to recognize her contributions with this promotion and to welcome Brian as a new member of our organization. He has an extensive history of work and success in this area with some very established brands and we look forward to his contributions as he applies his talents and experience to our fast-growing targeted streaming business,” he said.

George will report to Penella.

Before running performance marketing for AMC, George was general manager of the company’s UMC streaming service, which has since been renamed ALLBLK. Before that she was president of U.S. Distribution for RLJ Entertainment, which was acquired by AMC.

Swarth began his career in interactive marketing at Warner Bros. He moved on to distribution, marketing and business operations positions at MTV Networks and joined Showtime Networks in 2012 as VP and group director of digital services. He was later promoted to senior vice president of digital media and marketing before joining Audacy.

Swarth will report to George. ■