AMC Promotes Aisha Thomas-Petit; To Chief People & Diversity Officer

Aisha Thomas-Petit, AMC Networks’ first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, has been named the programmer‘s chief people & diversity officer.

Thomas-Petit succeeds Jennifer Caserta, who had been chief transformation & people officer and has elected to leave the company after nearly 20 years. Before heading the personnel function, Caserta spent 14 years at AMC’s IFC TV network, finishing as president and general manager.

Thomas-Petit reports to Matt Blank, interim CEO at AMC Networks, which has seen the departure of a number of longtime executives over the past year. Among the changes, CEO Josh Sapan stepped down to executive vice chairman and COO Ed Carroll leaving the company .

“Aisha is a strategic, visionary leader and critical member of our executive leadership team who’s brought enormous talent and personal passion to cultivating and advancing the company’s commitment to DEI within our workforce, as well as behind the screen and on camera,” Blank said. “Joining our people and culture practices with DEI, and with Aisha at the helm, will allow the company to bring a focused, unified approach to these two critical parts of our business. I look forward to Aisha bringing her deep background in each of these areas to foster a culture that attracts and retains the industry’s best leaders and storytellers, as we continue to transform our company and build our streaming future.”

Thomas-Petit joined AMC from ADP, where she was chief diversity, inclusion & corporate social responsibility officer. Before that, she was with Barclays Capital and JP Morgan Chase.

Caserta helped transform IFC from an independent film network to an ad-supported comedy network with shows including Portlandia, Brockmire and Documentary Now! She joined IFC from Fuse. Before that, she was with Court TV, Oxygen Media, Food Network, Westwood One and the Radio Advertising Bureau.

“Jen is a versatile executive, who went from an operating role successfully running IFC TV to overseeing our global HR function and enriching our culture and the employee experience,” Blank said. “She’s been a valuable asset to me and the senior leadership team, including navigating the organization through what has been a particularly challenging period in the face of the pandemic. As Jen moves forward into a new chapter, we’re hugely grateful for her leadership and all she’s contributed during her many years with the company.”

“I want to thank the company for giving me so many opportunities to make an impact on the business during what has been a nearly two-decades-long run,“ Caserta said. “Whether it was turning IFC TV into a renowned comedy brand or revitalizing our people practices while navigating transformational change, it’s been a privilege — and also a lot of fun. I’ve been able to work with so many talented people at AMC Networks, which has always been a special kind of company. In passing the baton to Aisha and focusing on my own next step, I wish her well and know the company will have more great success to come.” ■