AMC Hires Thomas-Petit as Chief Diversity Officer

AMC Networks said it hired Aisha Thomas-Petit to be its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Thomas-Petit, previously head of diversity, inclusion & corporate social responsibility at ADP, will report to AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan.

In her new post, she will help set strategy and define ways to measure success as AMC builds a diverse and inclusive “community of talent” in the company’s workforce, as well as on-screen and behind the camera.

Related: AMC Puts Severance Costs at $20-25 Million

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than business imperatives that spur creativity and drive innovation; they are at the heart of who we aspire to be and are interwoven into the very fabric of the company,” said Sapan. “Aisha’s successful track record and passion for integrating business strategy and diverse talent management to drive growth is a great fit for our company, particularly as we continue to shift our business to become more digitally focused. This role will bring a new level of focus integral to our evolution and we look forward to Aisha’s leadership and partnership as we continue to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture in our workplace and in the stories we tell.”

Before rising through the ranks at ADP, Thomas-Petit worked at Barclays Capital where she became HR director for global operations. She also held posts at JP Morgan Chase, including VP, human resources for shared technology & operations.

“AMC Networks and its portfolio of respected entertainment brands has a long history of bringing audiences new stories that surprise and delight,” said Thomas-Petit. “I am proud to join the company’s leadership team and look forward to building on AMC Networks’ commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace and to being a home for authentic stories that resonate; stories created in an inclusive environment that reflect the rich diversity of our audiences.”