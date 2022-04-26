AMC Plus Adding Movies Fresh From Theatrical Runs

AMC Networks said that its AMC Plus streaming service will be showing films just finishing their theatrical runs on Fridays.

AMC Plus features original shows from the AMC Networks show without commercial interruption, sometime before they appear on cable.

The films in the “Pay 1 window” are coming from AMC units including IFC Films, IFC Midnight, RLJE Films and Shudder. They’ll start streaming 90 days after their theatrical release.

The first new release coming to AMC Plus is Clean from IFC Films starring Adrien Brody. Other upcoming films include Catch the Fair One, Dual and A Banquet.

“AMC Plus subscribers love great storytelling. From heart-pounding thrillers to heartfelt character studies, our members enjoy discovering and recommending the latest in television and film – as evidenced by tremendous engagement we saw around our Friday night film releases last year,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC Plus.

“Expanding our film offering was the next logical step in continuing to serve and grow our audience. The combination of an unbeatable weekly line-up of exclusive new movies from IFC Films, RLJE Films and Shudder, plus the biggest year for original programming in our company’s history, provides an incredible array of entertainment and value for our streaming subscribers,” Thomasma said.

Late last year, AMC Plus experimented with exclusive streaming premieres every Friday in November and December. AMC said the initiative resulted in the three most-watched films on AMC Plus last year, led by Silent Night from RLJE Films, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode.

“We are thrilled to make AMC Plus the exclusive streaming destination for the award-winning slate of movies from IFC Films and IFC Midnight,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films. “For over two decades, IFC Films has led the industry in developing diversified distribution strategies for independent cinema, bringing audiences the best in global and American independent film. We are proud to continue this history of innovation and give audiences more ways to discover our incredible library on AMC Plus.” ■