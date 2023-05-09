AMC Networks Q1 Earnings Edge Down to $103.6 Million
Company loses 300,000 streaming subscribers; U.S. ad revenue down 20%
AMC Networks reported lower first-quarter earnings as U.S. ad revenues fell 20% and the company lost 300,000 streaming subscribers.
Net income dipped to $103.6 million, or $2.36 per share, from $104.2 million, or $2.38 a share, a year ago.
The company had negative cash flow of $144 million.
Revenues rose 0.7% to $717.4 million. Distribution and other revenues rose, offsetting the loss of advertising revenue.
The number exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
At AMC’s domestic operations, operating income was flat at $199 million as revenue rose 1% to $612 million.
Distribution revenue rose 11% to $451 million.
Streaming revenue increased 29% because of year-over-year subscriber growth and higher prices.
Advertising revenue dropped 20% to $161 million as ratings dropped and the ad market softened. AMC also aired fewer original episodes during the quarter.
“AMC Networks has always been known for great content that breaks through in popular culture, receives critical acclaim and engages fans,“ CEO Kristin Dolan said. “In an environment of shifting consumption, we are committed to making our content available across the entire distribution ecosystem. While we reevaluate the pathways to content monetization, we are strategically reducing costs and streamlining our organization.
“These efforts contributed to a first quarter with strong margins and increased streaming revenue as we prioritized higher-value subscribers for our streaming portfolio,“ she added. “We remain focused on the overall profitability of the company as we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, drive free cash flow and maximize shareholder value.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.