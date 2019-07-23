Amazon's IMDB TV Adds Exclusive Streaming Access to ABC Series ‘The Middle’

Quietly adding another missing piece to its new AVOD platform, Amazon announced that IMDB TV will be the exclusive home to all nine seasons of ABC comedy The Middle.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, The Middle starred Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn as heads of Indiana lower-middle-class family. It garnered unspectacular but stable 18-49 audience ratings, running on ABC’s Tuesday night schedule from 2009-2018.

Sure, it’s not Friends or The Office, two iconic TV comedies that have performed massively well on SVOD service Netflix. But with AVOD services playing particularly well to price-conscious middle-American consumers—something Wal-Mart has vigorously contended with its Vudu Movies on Us AVOD platform—The Middle seems like a smart pickup.

Related: Amazon AVOD Platform IMDB TV Launches First Original

Here’s the full list of movie titles that will be added to IMDB TV, effective Aug. 1:

‘71 (2014)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BRAM STROKER'S DRACULA (1992)

CRAFT, THE (1996)

CRASH (2004)

GRUDGE MATCH (2013)

KARATE KID III, THE (1989)

KARATE KID, THE (1984)

KARATE KID: PART II, THE (1986)

MIDDLE, THE(2009-2018)

PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS, THE (2006)

WAY WE WERE, THE (1973)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

ADVENTURES OF THE WILDERNESS FAMILY 2, THE (1