Amazon Renews ‘Invincible’ For Two More Seasons

Season 2 and 3 of 'Invincible' are on the way

Amazon Studios said that it renewed Invincible for two more seasons.

The adult animated series is based on the comic book by the same name. Season 1 of the show concludes Friday.

The series streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said Kirkman, better known to TV watchers as the creator of The Walking Dead. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker, the comics’ co-creator] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Invincible is about the 17-year-old son of a superhero who gets his own powers, but make an unsettling discovery about his dad. The story features grown-up humor and lots of cartoon gore.

The show stars Steven Yuen as Invincible, J.K. Simmons as his day and Sandra Oh as his mom. Also providing voices are Seth Rogan, Gillian Jacobs, Mark Hamill, Walton Gogglins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali and Khary Payton.

“Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and we’re thrilled to be giving them more Invincible.”

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, Catherine Winder with Supervising Director Jeff Alle, and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director.

Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.