Amazon Prime Video Getting NFL Playoff Game Next Season
Peacock’s Chiefs-Dolphins postseason contest drew 23 million viewers
Amazon Prime Video, which stream’s the National Football League’s Thursday Night Football package, will get an NFL playoff game to stream next season, a source confirmed.
Comcast NBCUniversal’s Peacock paid $110 million to stream an NFL playoff game for the first time last month. The game attracted 23 million viewers, making it the most streamed program in U.S. history.
According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, Peacock wanted to stream a playoff game again, but Amazon’s contract with the NFL gave it superseding rights to stream the game.
Amazon was offered the game that was streamed by Peacock, but opted out. Amazon did stream the NFL's first Black Friday game after Thanksgiving last year.
Amazon and the NFL declined to comment.
The news comes as more sports migrate from broadcast and cable to streaming–something fans and regulators have mixed feelings about.
Earlier this week, The Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they were forming a joint venture that would stream their linear channels that have sports programming.
Two NFL rights holders, NBCU and Paramount Global were not included in the new sports streaming service.
