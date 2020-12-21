Amazon Prime Orders Season Two of ‘The Wilds’

The Wilds has been renewed, as the deserted-island drama announced on Twitter. Cast members were on a beach, fittingly enough, to share the news.

“We’re headed back for season two,” the video said.

The show is about teen girls stuck on an island following a plane crash. Sarah Streicher created the series. Season one premiered Dec. 11. There are 10 episodes.

“Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island,” said Amazon. “The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.”