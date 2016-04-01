Amazon Greenlights ‘Bosch’ Season Three

Three weeks after season two premiered, Amazon has greenlit a third season of its cop drama Bosch. Based on the best-selling Michael Connelly novels,Boschstars Titus Welliver as Detective Harry Bosch, a tormented Los Angeles police officer who sometimes skirts the rules and reg’s to catch the bad guys.

The series was developed for Amazon Prime by Eric Overmyer (Treme, The Wire, Homicide: Life on the Street) and is executive produced by Overmyer, Connelly, Pieter Jan Brugge and Fabrik Entertainment’s Henrik Bastin.

Season two started March 11.

Bosch represents Amazon’s first original drama. Overmyer told B&C how Amazon, where Connolly’s L.A. noir novels sell well, was keen to expand the franchise into TV. “I sat with [Amazon Studios head] Roy Price and he said, it’s a no brainer—we’re looking to do our first drama. We love the Bosch books—let us take it off the table,” said Overmyer.

Connolly told B&C that he appreciated how Amazon Studios was eager to have him play a key part in the adaptation. Keeping the TV series and books under one banner was smart business, he added. “One quick link and [viewers] can get my books,” said Connolly. “That was really appealing to me.”

