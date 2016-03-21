Amazon, NFL Films Partner on Docuseries ‘All or Nothing’

NFL Films has created the series All or Nothing, airing exclusively on Amazon. According to NFL Films, All or Nothing will offer fans a glimpse into the week-to-week drama that unfolds within the lives of players, coaches and owners of an NFL franchise during the course of the regular season.

The inaugural season will feature the 2015 Arizona Cardinals team that captured the NFC West title and advanced to the NFC Championship Game. The unscripted series will premiere on Amazon Video later this summer.

All or Nothing is rolling out as the NFL negotiates streaming rights for its games.

“All or Nothing will deliver the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at America’s most popular sports and entertainment media property–the NFL’s regular season–and we couldn’t have asked for a better franchise for our inaugural season than the Arizona Cardinals,” said Jordan Levin, chief content officer, NFL Media. ”We’re thrilled to team up with Amazon on this new series, providing fans even more ways to engage with award-winning NFL programming over a variety of digital channels.”

All eight, hour-long episodes will be available to all Amazon members, not just those enrolled in Prime.

“This show is going to give customers a front row seat to some of the most exciting, never before seen, football action,” said Michael Paull, VP, digital video, Amazon. “There is a thrilling story behind how these athletes compete on the field, and we are very excited to work with the NFL to deliver amazing programming for our customers.”

NFL Films is a key supplier of NFL Network programming, including the series A Football Life, offering stories into the lives of some the NFL’s most recognizable stars.

Football verite series include Showtime’s A Season With, which focused on Notre Dame’s team this past season and will do so with a new college team for the next installment.

Key players for the 2015 Cardinals include quarterback Carson Palmer, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson and coach Bruce Arians.

All or Nothing: A Seasonwith the Arizona Cardinals is executive produced by Levin, Howard Katz, Ross Ketover, and Pat Kelleher.

