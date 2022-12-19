Amazon Fire TV Users Get Free Access To Xite Music Videos

More free content is available to Amazon Fire TV users through deals with programmers including music video services Xite.

Starting Monday users will also get business and finance news from Bloomberg, The Street and CNBC; entertainment news from E! News and Mixable; and previews, trailers and how-to‘s about games and eSports from IGN, ESTV and Crown Channel.

“Fire TV customers are turning to free ad-supported TV streaming (FAST) content to complement their streaming favorites. We introduced sports, movie trailers, and cooking categories this fall, and added free topical playlists to the Home screen to make it easier for customers to catch up on the latest events they care most about, like the midterm elections or the World Series. Since September, monthly hours streamed of this content grew more than 250%,” said Charlotte Maines, director of Fire TV advertising, monetization and engagement. “We’re excited to announce today that we’re offering customers more of the content they love, including music videos, gaming content and viral videos — all for free.”

Also Read: Xite Launching Four Ad-Supported Music Channels on Samsung TV Plus

Xite said Fire TV user will be able to see videos from artists on the Billboard Hot 100, such as Taylor Swift, Drake, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Karol G and Luke Combs. They will also get a back catalog of classics from various genres. New content will be added daily, expanding the collection of video available. ■