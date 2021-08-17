Xite Launching Four Ad-Supported Music Channels on Samsung TV Plus

Xite said it reached its first ad-supported linear distribution deal in North America with Samsung and will launch four streaming music channels on Samsung TV Plus.

The first two, Xite’s Rock On and Just Chill are available now. Two more will be announced at a later date.

“Xite continues to champion the return of music videos to the living room,” said Xite co-CEO Cees Honig. “Our interactive app gives consumers the power to control and personalize their music video journey. In contrast, our latest partnership with Samsung TV Plus provides consumers with a highly curated linear experience that allows them to just lean back and enjoy.”

The Rock On channel features rock and metal music videos from artists ranging from classics to future legends.

Also Read: Redbox Free Streaming App Gets Support on Samsung Smart TVs

Just Chill features laidback music videos, intimate live performances and acoustic sessions.

Xite’s linear channels and app are available on Samsung Smart TVs, Comcast Xfinity, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sky Q, Apple TV, Rogers and Ziggo.

Samsung TV Plus offers 160 free, ad supported video channels to smart TV owners.