Amazon Expands ‘All or Nothing’ to Cover College Football, International Rugby, English Soccer

Amazon is extending its All or Nothing NFL franchise, with All or Nothing docuseries focused on college football, international rugby and soccer. According to Amazon Prime, “These upcoming series will share the creative excellence of the All or Nothing brand, offering unprecedented access to a team’s entire season, character-driven storytelling and compelling visuals.”

All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines premieres April 6. Mark Harmon, star of NCIS on CBS, narrates the eight episodes. Amazon promises peeks into “the never-before-seen inner workings of the winningest program in college football, chronicling Michigan’s 2017 season. The cameras follow Coach Jim Harbaugh in his third season leading his alma mater’s storied program through triumphs, trials and tribulations as they play in the Big Ten, one of the toughest college football conferences in the nation.”

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks followsNew Zealand rugby’s famed national team throughout 2017. The series provides a look inside the world of the players, coaches and the support team that sits behind them through the season, on and off the field. That premieres later this year.



All or Nothing: Manchester City shows the English soccer club behind the scenes, its legendary coach, Pep Guardiola, and the stories of the players who are currently at the top of the English Premier League table. Manchester City has a record of 26 wins and 1 loss at presstime, with three ties. That too premieres later this year.



The NFL installment of All or Nothing, produced by NFL Films,returns for its third season Friday, April 27. It features the 2017 Dallas Cowboys.

“Prime Video prides itself on offering incredibly compelling sports content with unprecedented access,” said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals. “We are able to put cameras in places where none have gone before to give Prime members an inside look at some of the most storied sports programs in the world. It only made sense to bring these series under the All or Nothing banner to reinforce our commitment to strong storytelling in this genre.”

All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines is executive produced by Sandy Montag, Jim Jorden, Kirk Reynolds and Ron Lynn, and produced by BTN Originals and The Montag Group.

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks is produced by Mother Media Group in conjunction with Warner Brothers New Zealand and Pango Productions, and executive producers Eden Gaha, Greg Heathcote and Bailey Mackey.

All or Nothing: Manchester City is a collaboration between MEDIAPRO, Prime Video, Manchester City, IMG and Film45.