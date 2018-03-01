Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ Series to Focus on Dallas Cowboys

Season three of All or Nothing, Amazon’s NFL docu-series, will feature the Dallas Cowboys and will premiere April 27. Jon Hamm narrates the eight episodes.

All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys “follows the Cowboys through their tumultuous 2017 season, which they enter with Super Bowl aspirations and exit with disappointment, one game short of the playoffs after a rollercoaster of controversy and emotion,” according to Amazon.

“We are excited to announce that the third season of All or Nothing will feature the Dallas Cowboys. One of the best known and most captivating teams in the NFL, the Cowboys have a rabid fan base,” said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals. “This season will once again provide Prime members with incredible access, compelling drama and plenty of football action to entertain fans until next season.”

Season three starts with optimism, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and coach Jason Garrett is the NFL Coach of the Year. But star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games by the NFL for conduct detrimental to the league.

“We are thrilled to have the Dallas Cowboys as the featured team in the third season of the Prime Original series All or Nothing,” said Maryann Turcke, president of NFL Media. “An enormous amount of thanks goes out to the Cowboys organization for their cooperation in filming throughout the season. The team at NFL Films continuously delivers high-quality, engaging content for viewers, and through our collaboration with Amazon, the third season of All or Nothing will give football fans incredible access into one of the league’s most iconic and celebrated clubs.”

Season one focused on the Arizona Cardinals and season two looked at the Los Angeles Rams.

Produced by NFL Films, All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys is executive produced by Turcke, Ross Ketover and Pat Kelleher. The showrunner is Keith Cossrow.