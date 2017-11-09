Amazon to Offer Series on Manchester City Football in 2018

Amazon will stream an original series that provides a close-up of the Manchester City soccer team in England during its 2017-2018 season. The series gives fans “a glimpse into the historic club, its legendary coach, Pep Guardiola and the weekly stories that unfold within the lives of the players currently sitting on top of the English Premier League table,” according to Amazon.

The as-yet untitled series will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2018.

"This new Amazon Prime Original series will give Prime members extraordinary insight into Manchester City, the top English Premier League Football team and one of the most exciting and respected teams globally,” said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals. “The story behind the coaches and players is fascinating and we are very excited to work with the Manchester City team to deliver an exclusive all access experience to our Prime members.”



With 11 matches played at presstime, Manchester City sits atop the Premier League standings.

Ferran Soriano, CEO of Manchester City, said the club is “delighted” to partner with Amazon on the series. “Amazon Prime Video is the perfect home for a groundbreaking project that will offer a unique and authentic inside view into Manchester City’s season like never before,” said Soriano. “This is an extremely exciting time for Manchester City and through Amazon’s world-class service, we will be able to share it with football fans all over the world.”