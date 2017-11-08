Amazon Orders Goldberg-Rogen Series ‘The Boys’

Amazon has greenlit the superhero series The Boys, which is directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. Amazon is on board for eight episodes of the show, which is based on a comic book series. The TV series is created by Eric Kripke, who will be showrunner.

Sony Pictures Television Studios is producing. Amazon expects a 2019 premiere.

The Boys centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.



Executive producers are Kripke, Goldberg, Rogen, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur and Pavun Shetty, and Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver.

Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who created the comic book that the series is based on, are slated to co-executive produce.

Ennis, Goldberg and Rogen are also involved with Preacher, another comic book adaptation, which was recently renewed for a third season on AMC.

“In a landscape saturated with superhero shows, The Boys is the next evolution in this popular genre,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series, Amazon Studios. “With Eric, Evan, Seth and Original Film all behind this series, we are excited to adapt this popular comic, from the visionary minds of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, for television.”

The Boys is scheduled to begin production in the spring of 2018.

“We are very happy to have the unique opportunity to produce a second series based on the subversive and innovative world of Garth Ennis,” said Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “And we are thankful to Sharon and her team at Amazon for their vision, partnership and support.”