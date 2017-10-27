AMC Renews ‘Preacher’ For Season Three

Drama Preacher will be back for season three on AMC in 2018. Seth Rogen, executive producer, shared the news on Twitter. “Season 3!!!! #Preacher,” he wrote.

Season three will have 13 episodes.

Preacher premiered in spring 2016. Rogen and Evan Goldberg developed the series, with Sam Catlin as showrunner and executive producer.

Preacher is based on a comic book series that follows the exploits of a small-town Texas preacher whose body is taken over by an alien entity. Garth Ennis created the franchise, and is an executive producer on the show.

Sony Pictures Television produces the show.