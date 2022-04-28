Amazon Delivers Football Goodies With Las Vegas Draft Activation

Big box counts down to when the first two 'Thursday Night Football' teams will be announced

Amazon Prime Video will be at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas this week, drumming up interest in the Thursday Night Football package it will be exclusively streaming in the fall.

The NFL is holding its draft in Las Vegas starting Thursday, and fans there will be learning which teams will play in Prime’s first Thursday night game on September 15.

Prime Video has a studio set up in Las Vegas where fans can make believe they're Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, who will be calling the Thursday Night games. Fan video from the Thursday Night Football broadcast desk will be sent directly to fans so they can post them on social.

Since this is Amazon delivering information, there’s a box involved, in this case a big box. The box will help fans countdown to when the teams get revealed.

“NFL Draft weekend is a moment in time that all football fans look forward to every year,” said Ukonwa Ojo, CMO, Prime Video & Studios. “It signals the start of the new season, which made it an ideal location for the next step in our campaign. To help build that excitement, we wanted to recreate the type of environment Al, Kirk, and our Thursday Night Football team will broadcast from every week. By bringing guests into that world, we want to clearly showcase that on Prime Video, football is open to everyone.”

Throughout the weekend NFL legends will be on-site for autographs and photo-ops. There will also be chances to win exclusive items, in addition to Thursday Night Football-branded swag. ■