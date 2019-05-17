Amazon Claims 34M Active Users for Fire TV

Amazon said it now has 34 million users of its Fire TV devices, which would make it the top OTT streaming player in the world.

Roku said it had 29 million active users as of the end of the first quarter.

Amazon said that Fire TV is the “No. 1 streaming media player family in the U.S., UK, Germany, India and Japan.”

The Amazon Fire TV “family” includes everything from a $25 streaming dongle to a $180 box that includes a 500 gigabyte DVR. All the newer Fire TV devices are enabled with Alexa voice support. Fire TV is also the native interface for smart TVs from Toshiba and Insignia.

Amazon’s revelation comes as other data points to potential dominance in the video business moving forward.

According to research company TDG, 38% of adult broadband users in the U.S. report watching Amazon Prime Video. TDG also estimates that 30% of direct-to-consumer video subscriptions occur through Amazon Channels, which is housed within Amazon Prime Video.