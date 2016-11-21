Amazon Announces Mobile eSports Tourney

Amazon Nov. 21 announced a mobile eSports competition, the Champions of Fire Invitational, which will bring together 16 celebrity video gamers who will compete in five casual mobile games for $100,000 in cash prizes.

The Dec. 2 competition will take place from 2-9 p.m. PT in Las Vegas, and will be streamed live online. CBS Sports Network will then air a two-hour special on the event on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. PT.

“Competitive video gaming has seen huge growth, and we see tremendous customer value in expanding the tournament experience to include the casual mobile games played by millions of people today,” said Aaron Rubenson, director of Amazon Appstore, in a statement. “The Champions of Fire Invitational will see some of the top gaming pros square off in the same fun games our customers can download and enjoy today from the Amazon Appstore.”

The games featured include Pac-Man 256, Disney Crossy Road, Bloons TD Battles, 8 Ball Pool and Fruit Ninja Tournament Edition. The gaming personalities, who hail from Twitch and other video platforms, include Boxbox, lolRenaynay, Prof. Broman, Northernlion and Brian Kibler and more. The single-elimination tournament has a grand prize of $30,000.

The Dec. 2 event will be available on Twitch, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon.