Former Bloomberg Exec Tapped to Run eSports League

Former Bloomberg Media and NBA business executive Todd Swidler has been tapped as CEO of ESC Games, a new take on competitive video game competitions that puts as many as 30 eSports competitors in a theater-like arena.

ESC Games first raised a round of private funding in April, and will build both the game theaters for the system, as well as the games themselves.

“Todd is an innovator with deep experience in the media and entertainment industry. He has created several category transforming digital businesses,” said by Edwin Schlossberg, founder and chairman of ESC. “ESC Games is a gaming experience unlike anything in existence today and we look forward to Todd leading our aggressive expansion plans.”

Swidler comes to ESC after serving as global head of content partnerships for Bloomberg Media, where he helped launch the company’s digital video news unit. He also shepherded Bloomberg Media’s international and digital partnerships in China, Brazil and Canada.

Before Bloomberg Media, Swidler ran digital business development for the National Basketball Association (NBA), where he helped create the OTT video subscription service, NBA League Pass International.

“ESC Games is pioneering a whole new category of entertainment,” Swidler said. “This is about creating social engagement that brings people together. Once you experience it, you quickly see the potential.”