Turner to Beef Up CES Sports Showcase

Turner Sports is expanding the Sports Business Innovation showcase it debuted at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), with an eSports program, a live telecast of TNT's Inside the NBA and a virtual Formula E race pitting real drivers vs. fans.

The 2017 CES Sports Business Innovation event begins Jan. 5 at Tech West Sands, Hall D, with panels from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NCAA president Mark Emmert, Turner Sports analyst Grant Hill, WNBA star Sue Bird, Bleacher Report CEO Dave Finocchio and Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.

Following the panels, eLeague, the professional eSports organization founded by Turner and WME-IMG, will do a live show from CES previewing its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) competitive event, which will be held Jan. 22-29 in Atlanta.

TNT's Inside the NBA studio team—including host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal—will close the day by offering live pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for that evening’s NBA on TNT doubleheader.

Finally, on Jan. 7, the FIA Formula E Championship will host an eRace at CES, featuring a track with the Las Vegas Strip, with all 20 Formula E drivers and 10 fans competing for a share of $1 million. The race will be available on Twitch.