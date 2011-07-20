Amazon Adds CBS Library Content
CBS and Amazon.com have reached a non-exclusive licensing
agreement to stream CBS library TV shows to Amazon Prime customers at no
additional charge.
With the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, Amazon
adds 2,000 episodes including full seasons of 18 CBS library series including The Tudors, Medium and Frasier. The
deal does not include any "in-season" episodes of current CBS shows.
The agreement is similar to the two-year deal CBS struck
with Netflix in February to make its library content available to be streamed
instantly on the Internet subscription service.
"Amazon has created one of the most popular consumer
marketplaces in the world, and we are very pleased to make these titles
available to their Instant Video and Prime customers," said Leslie
Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corporation. "This new agreement
represents another meaningful way for us to realize incremental value for CBS's
content."
