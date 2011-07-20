Amazon Adds CBS Library Content

CBS and Amazon.com have reached a non-exclusive licensing

agreement to stream CBS library TV shows to Amazon Prime customers at no

additional charge.

With the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, Amazon

adds 2,000 episodes including full seasons of 18 CBS library series including The Tudors, Medium and Frasier. The

deal does not include any "in-season" episodes of current CBS shows.

The agreement is similar to the two-year deal CBS struck

with Netflix in February to make its library content available to be streamed

instantly on the Internet subscription service.

"Amazon has created one of the most popular consumer

marketplaces in the world, and we are very pleased to make these titles

available to their Instant Video and Prime customers," said Leslie

Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corporation. "This new agreement

represents another meaningful way for us to realize incremental value for CBS's

content."