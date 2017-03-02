Amani Duncan Named Senior VP for Music at MTV

MTV named Amani Duncan senior VP for music at the network, originally known as Music Television.

Duncan, who had been VP of brand marketing for C.F Martin & Co., the Martin guitar company, will be responsible for strengthening MTV’s music industry relationships.

She will report to both Chris McCarthy—president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, who has been installing a new management team at the struggling channel—and Bruce Gillmer, named head of music and talent for Viacom’s Global Entertainment Group on Wednesday.

Erik Flannigan, who was MTV’s executive VP for music, left the network in December.

“Amani has an incredible track record in creating partnerships between artists and brands that allow both to shine and deliver something new for audiences,” said McCarthy. “From the VMAs to Unplugged, giving artists a platform to connect with fans in unique ways is core to the MTV brand, and we’re excited for Amani to help build on that legacy.”

A veteran of the music industry for nearly 20 years, Duncan has worked with influential artists across the spectrum—from Jay Z to Ed Sheeran to Iggy Pop—and for labels including Virgin Records, Capitol Music Group and Def Jam/Island Def Jam.

She also has a long history of creative partnerships with MTV. She helped pair Jay Z and The Roots for their 2001 MTV Unplugged. She also secured artists for MTV series and specials over the years, including the MTV Video Music Awards, TRL, MTV Cribs, MTV Diary, and mtvU’s Campus Invasion tours.

At Martin, she built an artists’ relations program.