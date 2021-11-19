Altice USA’s ’s News 12 Joins NewsOn’s Streaming Lineup

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s streaming news service NewsOn said it has reached a deal to add Altice USA’s News 12 New York to its lineup.

News 12 offers hyper-local coverage of The Bronx, Brooklyn, Connecticut, the Hudson Valley, Long Island and Westchester.

“The addition of News 12 New York comes at an exciting time for us as we continue to expand our local station partnerships while enhancing our product offering,” said Ron Stitt, general manager of NewsOn. “This station creates a positive impact for our viewers across the country interested in New York City local news.”

NewsOn said it now gets local news content from 294 stations in 167 markets owned by 16 stations groups.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with NewsOn by offering viewers around the country even more ways to access our local news content on News 12,” said Jon Steinberg, president, news & advertising, Altice USA. “We’re proud to join our industry partners in this collaboration of sharing local news on a national scale and bring our award-winning content to new viewers.”

NewsOn recently updated its apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and iOS and Android devices.■