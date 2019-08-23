Altice USA Union Workers in West Virginia Say They’re ‘Ready to Fight For Job Security’

The Communications Workers of America said 52 Altice USA employees based Beckley and Logan, West Virginia are “ready to fight for job security” as they prep for their first collective bargaining negotiator with the cable company.

“Altice’s workers and customers deserve better than this,” said Patrick Adkins, a member of CWA’s bargaining team from CWA Local 2002, which represents workers serving Altice’s Suddenlink brand in West Virginia. “It’s time for Altice to come to the bargaining table and negotiate a fair contract with CWA members to stop this trend of outsourcing that’s harming our communities.”

“As Altice continues to expand its company footprint, CWA members in West Virginia are ready to fight for a fair contract that protects good union jobs and improves the quality of service for customers by returning work to highly-skilled union members instead of contracting it out to cheap labor,” added Rob Lynch, a CWA bargaining team member from CWA Local 2007, which also serves Altice workers in West Virginia.

Altice USA responded with this statement: "We are committed to bargaining in good faith under the standards of the NLRA to work towards a mutually acceptable agreement, and, in this case, are fully engaged in discussions with the CWA."