‘Alone’ Starts Season Eight on History Channel June 3

Season eight of survival series Alone begins on the History Channel June 3. Ten contestants fight to survive in the Canadian wilderness on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia. The location is rife with grizzly bears. History Channel calls it the most dangerous location yet for the series.

“Alone has always been a hit series for The History Channel, but this past year it has particularly resonated with audiences now more than ever as we’ve watched survivalists endure total isolation through their ingenuity and mental willpower,” said Eli Lehrer, executive VP and head of programming for The History Channel. “This new season will continue to authentically feature the grit of human endurance and challenge viewers to look at the outdoors–and their own backyards–a bit differently.”

Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with 10 survival tools, and enough camera gear to document their experiences. They must build their own shelters and find their own food. The survivalist who endures the longest goes home with $500,000.

Alone is produced for The History Channel by Leftfield Pictures (an ITV America company). Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek, Ryan Pender and Dan Bree are executive producers for Leftfield Pictures. Zachary Behr executive produces for History Channel.