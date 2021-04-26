History to Debut Tulsa Race Massacre Documentary in May

History has set a May 30 premiere date for its new documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, the network said Monday.

The two-hour documentary, produced by NBA star Russell Westbrook, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which one of the most prosperous African American communities in the United States was burned to the ground, said the network.

In support of the documentary, History is partnering with WNYC Studios to launch a new six-part podcast series Blindspot: Tulsa Burning on May 28. In addition, History will help to preserve the Historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, the only standing Black-owned structure from the Historic Greenwood Avenue and Black Wall Street era, as part of the network’s “Save Our History” philanthropic initiative.

History is also joining the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, WME, RedFlight Innovation and Values Partnerships to create an educational and experiential initiative which will provide Tulsa-area students with cutting-edge STEAM kits focused on innovation and entrepreneurship. Digital versions of the curriculum will also be available for students nationwide, according to History.