Ally Love Joins ‘Today’ as Contributor

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Ally Love is joining Today as a contributor. The announcement was made on the NBC morning show May 23. Today also lists writer and fitness instructor among Love’s occupations. She will contribute lifestyle stories on wellness, health and fitness and other topics, and she will debut a regular series, “Love Your Mornings,” focused on mindfulness and motivation.

Love is a Peloton instructor and founder and CEO of Love Squad, a community that empowers women through motivational and educational conversations. She is also the host of the Netflix competition series Dance 100 and has been the host of the Brooklyn Nets for the past 10 seasons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ally to the Today family,” said Libby Leist, executive VP of Today and Lifestyle. “As we rapidly expand our Start Today wellness community, Ally embodies why we are so passionate about this space. Her enthusiasm is inspiring, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences.”

Start Today is a multi-platform wellness community with more than 450,000 subscribers.

“I’m excited and truly grateful to be joining the Today family,” said Love. “I believe in the daily work of this community and am honored to jump in across all platforms. I look forward to sharing small attainable changes we can all make to create a huge impact in our day-to-day lives when it comes to wellness and taking care of ourselves and others.”

Love will also appear on the third hour of Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna.